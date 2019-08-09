Comparison of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX)

Both Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) and Chimerix Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRX) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -2.21 0.00 Chimerix Inc. 3 19.32 N/A -1.37 0.00

In table 1 we can see Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0.00% -66.6% -59.8% Chimerix Inc. 0.00% -37.3% -35.1%

Liquidity

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 10.7 while its Quick Ratio is 10.7. On the competitive side is, Chimerix Inc. which has a 13.6 Current Ratio and a 13.6 Quick Ratio. Chimerix Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. and Chimerix Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Chimerix Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has a 78.80% upside potential and an average price target of $14. Competitively the average price target of Chimerix Inc. is $3.5, which is potential 22.81% upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Chimerix Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 78.8% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 76.5% of Chimerix Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 1.2% of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 1.6% are Chimerix Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. 25.31% 30.99% 34.53% -0.44% 8.67% 19.63% Chimerix Inc. 0.84% -13.25% 32.84% 50.63% -17.62% 40.08%

For the past year Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Chimerix Inc.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Chimerix Inc. beats Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc.

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops enzyme-based therapeutics in the field of amino acid metabolism to treat rare genetic diseases and cancer. Its human enzymes are designed to degrade specific amino acids in the blood. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate, AEB1102 is human Arginase I, engineered to reduce arginine levels to treat patients with Arginase I deficiency and patients with arginine-dependent solid tumors and hematological malignancies. Its pipeline of engineered human enzyme product candidates in preclinical development includes AEB3103, an enzyme that degrades the amino acids cysteine to target cancer to oxidative stress; AEB2109, an enzyme that degrades the amino acid methionine to target methionine dependent cancers; and AEB4104, an engineered human enzyme to treat another inborn errors of metabolism by degrading the amino acid homocysteine. The company was formerly known as Aeglea BioTherapeutics Holdings, LLC and changed its name to Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. in March 2015. Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Chimerix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines that address unmet medical needs in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is brincidofovir, an investigational nucleoside analog for the prevention of serious viral infections in hematopoietic or stem cell transplant recipients (HCT), as well as for the treatment of serious adenovirus infection and disease, smallpox, and BK virus infection in kidney and HCT transplant recipients. It is also developing CMX521, a nucleoside analog that is in preclinical stage for the treatment and prevention of norovirus; and CMX157, a nucleoside analog, which is in Phase II clinical stage to treat HIV and hepatitis B virus infection. It has a license agreement with ContraVir Pharmaceuticals for the development and commercialization of brincidofovir and CMX157 for certain antiviral indications; and BARDA for the development of brincidofovir for the treatment of smallpox. Chimerix, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.