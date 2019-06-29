Comparison of AECOM (ACM) and Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC)

Since AECOM (NYSE:ACM) and Ameresco Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) are part of the Technical Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AECOM 31 0.29 N/A 1.66 20.00 Ameresco Inc. 15 0.93 N/A 0.75 20.44

Table 1 highlights AECOM and Ameresco Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Ameresco Inc. seems to has lower revenue and earnings compared to AECOM. Company that currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio means that it is the more affordable of the two businesses. AECOM is currently more affordable than Ameresco Inc., because it’s trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 has AECOM and Ameresco Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AECOM 0.00% 6.7% 1.9% Ameresco Inc. 0.00% 9.5% 3.1%

Risk and Volatility

AECOM’s current beta is 1.72 and it happens to be 72.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Ameresco Inc.’s 47.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.53 beta.

Liquidity

AECOM has a Current Ratio of 1.2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.2. Competitively, Ameresco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Ameresco Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than AECOM.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for AECOM and Ameresco Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score AECOM 0 0 1 3.00 Ameresco Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 5.68% for AECOM with average target price of $40. On the other hand, Ameresco Inc.’s potential upside is 32.38% and its average target price is $19.5. The results provided earlier shows that Ameresco Inc. appears more favorable than AECOM, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

AECOM and Ameresco Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 89.6% and 45.9%. About 0.8% of AECOM’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 4.1% of Ameresco Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) AECOM -1.66% 3.24% 10.12% 1.41% 0.67% 25.21% Ameresco Inc. 0% -6.68% 2.28% 2.01% 35.38% 8.01%

For the past year AECOM has stronger performance than Ameresco Inc.

Summary

Ameresco Inc. beats on 7 of the 11 factors AECOM.

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, building, financing, and operating infrastructure assets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Design and Consulting Services (DCS), Construction Services (CS), and Management Services (MS). The DCS segment provides planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, program management, and construction management services for industrial, commercial, institutional, and government clients, such as transportation, facilities, environmental, and energy/power markets. The CS segment offers building construction and energy, as well as infrastructure and industrial construction services. The MS segment provides program and facilities management and maintenance, training, logistics, consulting, technical assistance, and systems integration and information technology services primarily for agencies of the U.S. government and other national governments. The company was formerly known as AECOM Technology Corporation and changed its name to AECOM in January 2015. AECOM was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Ameresco, Inc. provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S. Federal, Canada, and Small-Scale Infrastructure segments. It designs, develops, engineers, and installs projects that reduce the energy, as well as operations and maintenance costs of customersÂ’ facilities. The companyÂ’s projects primarily include various measures customized for the facility and designed to enhance the efficiency of building systems, such as heating, ventilation, cooling, and lighting systems. It also offers renewable energy products and services, such as the construction of small-scale plants for customers that produce electricity, gas, heat, or cooling from renewable sources of energy; and sells electricity and processed renewable gas fuel, heat, or cooling. In addition, the company provides enterprise energy management and consulting services; and sells solar photovoltaic (PV) energy products and systems. It serves federal, state, and local governments, as well as healthcare and educational institutions, housing authorities, and commercial and industrial customers. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned and operated 55 small-scale renewable energy plants and solar PV installations. Ameresco, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Framingham, Massachusetts.