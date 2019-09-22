Comparison of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP)

We are contrasting Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:TTNP) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 459.71 N/A -1.12 0.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 1.32 N/A -1.85 0.00

Demonstrates Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -319.2% -106.8%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.43 beta indicates that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 143.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.98 beta and it is 2.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2. Competitively, Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 2.1 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s consensus target price is $8, while its potential upside is 24.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 5.1%. 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 4.32% of Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.48% -12.94% -32.32% -7.5% -79.44% -17.04%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance while Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -17.04% weaker performance.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 8 factors Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, develops proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders. It develops products based on ProNeura, a proprietary long-term drug delivery platform that focuses primarily on treatments for chronic diseases. The company offers Probuphine, a product candidate for maintenance treatment of opioid dependence, which maintains a stable, around the clock blood level of the drug buprenorphine in patients for six months following a single treatment. It also develops ProNeura-Ropinirole, an implant to provide delivery of ropinirole, a dopamine agonist for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; and triiodothyronine, an implant for the treatment of hypothyroidism. The company has a collaboration with Nevada Center for Behavioral Health to evaluate a medication-assisted treatment program utilizing Probuphine (buprenorphine) implant for Opioid Use Disorder (OUD) patients. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is based in South San Francisco, California.