Comparison of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 721.83 N/A -1.12 0.00 Sierra Oncology Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.74 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Sierra Oncology Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Sierra Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:SRRA)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Sierra Oncology Inc. 0.00% -54.1% -48.3%

Risk and Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 2.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 143.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Sierra Oncology Inc. has beta of 1.21 which is 21.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. Its competitor Sierra Oncology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 13.1 and its Quick Ratio is 13.1. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Sierra Oncology Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Sierra Oncology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 11.22% are Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Sierra Oncology Inc. has 1.38% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Sierra Oncology Inc. -3.46% -5.24% -61.95% -61.39% -80.76% -60.51%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has 325.71% stronger performance while Sierra Oncology Inc. has -60.51% weaker performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats Sierra Oncology Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Sierra Oncology, Inc., a clinical stage drug development company, researches, develops, and commercializes DNA Damage Response (DDR) therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is SRA737, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of Checkpoint kinase 1, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with advanced cancer. It also engages in developing SRA141, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of the cell division cycle 7 kinase that is in preclinical development stage. The company was formerly known as ProNAi Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Sierra Oncology, Inc. in January 2017. Sierra Oncology, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.