Comparison of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH)

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Recro Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:REPH), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 398.32 N/A -1.12 0.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 10 2.80 N/A -3.27 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0.00% -33.4% -30.8% Recro Pharma Inc. 0.00% 0% -40%

Volatility and Risk

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 143.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 2.43. From a competition point of view, Recro Pharma Inc. has a -0.27 beta which is 127.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 18.2. The Current Ratio of rival Recro Pharma Inc. is 3.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.2. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Recro Pharma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Recro Pharma Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

The average target price of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 43.37%. On the other hand, Recro Pharma Inc.’s potential downside is -26.28% and its average target price is $8.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. looks more robust than Recro Pharma Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Recro Pharma Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 76% and 71.4%. About 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 1.8% of Recro Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Recro Pharma Inc. -2.04% -5.88% 5.96% 21.52% 88.61% 35.21%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Recro Pharma Inc.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Recro Pharma Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Recro Pharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in developing non-opioid products for the treatment of acute pain primarily in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes injectable meloxicam, which completed pivotal Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative pain. The company also provides Dex-IN, an intranasal formulation of dexmedetomidine that is in development stage for treating post-operative pain and peri-procedural pain; and Fadolmidine, alpha-2 agonist product for use in treating neuropathic pain. It also provides contract development and manufacturing services. It has a license agreement with Orion Corporation for the development and commercialization of Non-Injectable Dexmedetomidine. The company focuses on offering its products for hospitals and related markets. The company was formerly known as Recro Pharma I, Inc. and changed its name to Recro Pharma, Inc. in August 2008. Recro Pharma, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.