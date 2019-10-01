Comparison of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO)

Both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Proteon Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTO) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 10 0.00 35.47M -1.12 0.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 8.88M -1.14 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 371,413,612.57% -33.4% -30.8% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 2,713,936,430.32% 0% -87.5%

Volatility and Risk

A 2.43 beta means Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s volatility is 143.00% more than Standard and Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Proteon Therapeutics Inc. is 58.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.42 beta.

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 18.2 and 18.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Proteon Therapeutics Inc. are 5.3 and 5.3 respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Proteon Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s average target price is $8, while its potential upside is 46.79%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 76% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. shares and 45.6% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 11.22% of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Proteon Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Proteon Therapeutics Inc. -5.35% -11.92% -7.5% -85.69% -83.18% -83.7%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. had bullish trend while Proteon Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 7 of the 10 factors Proteon Therapeutics Inc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Proteon Therapeutics, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of pharmaceuticals to address the needs of patients with renal and vascular diseases. It develops vonapanitase, a recombinant human elastase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with chronic kidney disease undergoing surgical creation of a radiocephalic fistula for hemodialysis; has completed a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients undergoing placement of an arteriovenous graft; and is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of symptomatic peripheral artery disease. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Waltham, Massachusetts.