Comparison of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (ADVM) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV)

As Biotechnology businesses, Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) and Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NBRV), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 9 0.00 37.42M -1.12 0.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2 -0.02 59.84M -2.10 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 425,711,035.27% -33.4% -30.8% Nabriva Therapeutics plc 2,802,285,286.13% -162.3% -117.6%

Risk & Volatility

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s 2.43 beta indicates that its volatility is 143.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s 140.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.4 beta.

Liquidity

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18.2 while its Quick Ratio is 18.2. On the competitive side is, Nabriva Therapeutics plc which has a 5.6 Current Ratio and a 5.6 Quick Ratio. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Nabriva Therapeutics plc 0 0 0 0.00

$8 is Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 43.63%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. and Nabriva Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 76% and 49.6% respectively. Adverum Biotechnologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 11.22%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.61% of Nabriva Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. -8.28% 15.9% 106.94% 342.57% 185.32% 325.71% Nabriva Therapeutics plc -0.21% -1.86% 9.45% 24.35% -11.71% 62.67%

For the past year Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. has stronger performance than Nabriva Therapeutics plc

Summary

Adverum Biotechnologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Nabriva Therapeutics plc.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., a gene therapy company, discovers and develops novel medicines for patients suffering from rare diseases or diseases of eye. The company has a pipeline that includes product candidates to treat wet age-related macular degeneration (wAMD), alpha 1 antitrypsin deficiency (A1AT), and hereditary angioedema. Its lead gene therapy programs include ADVM-022 and ADVM-032, which are in the preclinical development of new anti-VEGF gene therapy candidates for wAMD diseases; and ADVM-043, which is in patient enrollment in a phase 1/2 trial for the treatment of A1AT. The company is also developing ADVM-053 to treat hereditary angioedema; and other product candidates, such as ocular therapeutics, including AVA-311 for the treatment of juvenile X-linked retinoschisis. It has collaboration agreements with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize gene therapy products for ophthalmic diseases; and Editas Medicine, Inc. to explore the delivery of genome editing medicines for the treatment of inherited retinal diseases. The company was formerly known as Avalanche Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. in May 2016. Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

Nabriva Therapeutics plc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of novel antibiotics to treat serious bacterial infections with a focus on the pleuromutilin class of antibiotics. Its lead product candidate is lefamulin, a novel semi-synthetic pleuromutilin antibiotic for systemic administration in humans. The companyÂ’s product, lefamulin is being studied in two registrational Phase 3 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe community-acquired bacterial pneumonia. It is also developing lefamulin that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, as well as in preclinical studies for antibacterial activity against various gram-positive bacteria, gram-negative bacteria, and atypical bacteria, including multi-drug resistant strains. In addition, the company is developing BC-7013, a topical pleuromutilin product candidate, which has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of various gram-positive infections, including uncomplicated skin and skin structure infections. Nabriva Therapeutics plc was founded in 2006 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.