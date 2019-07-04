Comparison of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN)

Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and UroGen Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:URGN) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.68 N/A -9.75 0.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 40 1133.73 N/A -4.79 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Advaxis Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Advaxis Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0.00% -70.2% -64.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. are 3.3 and 3.3. Competitively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 7.6 and 7.6 for Current and Quick Ratio. UroGen Pharma Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Advaxis Inc. and UroGen Pharma Ltd. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 UroGen Pharma Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

Advaxis Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -78.95% and an $0.4 average price target. UroGen Pharma Ltd. on the other hand boasts of a $45.5 average price target and a 28.97% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that UroGen Pharma Ltd. looks more robust than Advaxis Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 59.2% of UroGen Pharma Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% are Advaxis Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, UroGen Pharma Ltd. has 1.3% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% UroGen Pharma Ltd. 3.45% 2.5% -3.01% -15.81% -36.28% -8.76%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. had bullish trend while UroGen Pharma Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors UroGen Pharma Ltd. beats Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for urological pathologies. Its lead product candidates, MitoGel and VesiGel are formulations of the chemotherapy drug Mitomycin C, a generic drug which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment only in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant, or supplemental post-surgery, therapy. The company is developing its product candidates as chemoablation agents, which are designed to remove tumors by non-surgical means, to treat several forms of non-muscle invasive urothelial cancer, including low-grade upper tract urothelial carcinoma, and low-grade bladder cancer. UroGen Pharma Ltd. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in RaÂ’anana, Israel.