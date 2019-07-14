Comparison of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS)

We will be comparing the differences between Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.54 N/A -9.75 0.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 6.38 N/A -0.51 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Advaxis Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Advaxis Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Advaxis Inc. has a 3.65 beta, while its volatility is 265.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 71.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 1.71 beta.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3 and 3 respectively. Advaxis Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Advaxis Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Advaxis Inc.’s downside potential is -74.44% at a $0.4 average price target. Competitively Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $5, with potential upside of 15.21%. The data provided earlier shows that Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. appears more favorable than Advaxis Inc., based on analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.8% and 72% respectively. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, 0.23% are Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. 24.76% 24.76% 33.33% 8.99% -32.4% 45.86%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. was less bullish than Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Advaxis Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops Anticalin-based drugs. It develops Anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids. The company primarily focuses on the development of four drug candidates, including PRS-080 designed to target hepcidin for the treatment of functional iron deficiency in anemic patients with chronic kidney disease or in end-stage renal disease patients requiring dialysis; PRS-060, a drug candidate that binds to the IL-4RA receptor alpha-chain, which is used for the treatment of asthma and other inflammatory diseases; PRS-343, a bispecific protein for oncology diseases; and PRS-332, a bispecific anticalin-antibody fusion protein for oncology diseases. It has strategic partnership agreements with Allergan, Inc.; Sanofi Group; Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited; F.Hoffmann- La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann- La Roche Inc.; ASKA Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd; and Les Laboratoires Servier and Institut de Recherches Internationales. The company also has a research and licensing agreement with Technische UniversitÃ¤t MÃ¼nchen; and a collaboration agreement with AstraZeneca. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.