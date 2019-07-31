Comparison of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Both Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.46 N/A -9.75 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Advaxis Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

A 3.65 beta means Advaxis Inc.’s volatility is 265.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. From a competition point of view, IVERIC bio Inc. has a 1.37 beta which is 37.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc.’s Current Ratio is 12 and has 12 Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Advaxis Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The downside potential is -29.20% for Advaxis Inc. with consensus target price of $0.4.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 13.8% and 65.1% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. was less bullish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Advaxis Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.