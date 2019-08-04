Comparison of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

As Biotechnology businesses, Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.39 N/A -7.31 0.00 Immunic Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Advaxis Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -84.6% -52.2% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Risk and Volatility

Advaxis Inc. has a 3.14 beta, while its volatility is 214.00%, thus making it more volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Immunic Inc. has beta of 3.72 which is 272.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Advaxis Inc. is 7.1 while its Current Ratio is 7.1. Meanwhile, Immunic Inc. has a Current Ratio of 7 while its Quick Ratio is 7. Advaxis Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Immunic Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Advaxis Inc. and Immunic Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Advaxis Inc. is $0.4, with potential downside of -17.42%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Advaxis Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 39.2% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s shares. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -27.14% -75.07% -83.97% -89% -97.38% -80.32% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Advaxis Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Advaxis Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Immunic Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.