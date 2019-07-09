Comparison of Advaxis Inc. (ADXS) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS)

We will be comparing the differences between Advaxis Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) and Flex Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:FLKS) as far as dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advaxis Inc. 4 0.56 N/A -9.75 0.00 Flex Pharma Inc. N/A 13.59 N/A -1.22 0.00

Table 1 highlights Advaxis Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Advaxis Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advaxis Inc. 0.00% -94.6% -52.5% Flex Pharma Inc. 0.00% -155.3% -128.1%

Risk & Volatility

Advaxis Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 265.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 3.65 beta. From a competition point of view, Flex Pharma Inc. has a 1.77 beta which is 77.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Advaxis Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.3 and a Quick Ratio of 3.3. Competitively, Flex Pharma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.9 and has 8.8 Quick Ratio. Flex Pharma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Advaxis Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Advaxis Inc. and Flex Pharma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Advaxis Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Flex Pharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Advaxis Inc. is $0.4, with potential downside of -75.31%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 13.8% of Advaxis Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 13.7% of Flex Pharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.2% of Advaxis Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Competitively, owned 16.9% of Flex Pharma Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Advaxis Inc. -10.42% -5.92% -46.33% -61.45% -88.72% 11.58% Flex Pharma Inc. -0.96% -35.72% 25.3% -22.03% -89.28% 21.58%

For the past year Advaxis Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Flex Pharma Inc.

Advaxis, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Lm-LLO cancer immunotherapies in the United States. Its lead product Axalimogene filolisbac, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which completed its Phase II study for the treatment of human papilloma virus associated cancers, including cervical, head and neck, and anal cancer. The company is also developing ADXS-PSA, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials designed to target the prostate specific antigen associated with prostate cancer; and ADXS-HER2, an Lm-LLO immunotherapy product candidate that is in Phase Ib clinical trials used for the treatment of human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 expressing cancers, including human and canine osteosarcoma. It has clinical trial collaboration agreements with Merck & Co., Inc. for the Phase I/II dose-escalation and safety study of ADXS31-142; and MedImmune, LLC to initiate a Phase I/II clinical study in the United States to evaluate MEDI4736, an investigational anti-PD-L1 immune checkpoint inhibitor. The company also has a licensing agreement with Global BioPharma Inc.; co-development and commercialization agreement with Especificos Stendhal SA de CV; and collaboration agreement with Amgen Inc. for the development and commercialization of ADXS-NEO, a preclinical investigational cancer immunotherapy treatment that activates patientÂ’s immune system to respond against mutations or neoepitopes. Advaxis, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Princeton, New Jersey.