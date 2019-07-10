Comparison of Aduro BioTech Inc. (ADRO) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Aduro BioTech Inc. (NASDAQ:ADRO) and Arcus Biosciences Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aduro BioTech Inc. 3 9.65 N/A -1.23 0.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 10 42.11 N/A -2.21 0.00

Demonstrates Aduro BioTech Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Aduro BioTech Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aduro BioTech Inc. 0.00% -66.5% -26.3% Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -22.7% -19.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Aduro BioTech Inc. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Arcus Biosciences Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.9 while its Quick Ratio is 12.9. Arcus Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Aduro BioTech Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Aduro BioTech Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Aduro BioTech Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcus Biosciences Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$7 is Aduro BioTech Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 368.23%. Competitively the consensus price target of Arcus Biosciences Inc. is $20, which is potential 138.95% upside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Aduro BioTech Inc. seems more appealing than Arcus Biosciences Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Aduro BioTech Inc. and Arcus Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 44.1% and 50.1% respectively. Insiders held roughly 1.1% of Aduro BioTech Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of Arcus Biosciences Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Aduro BioTech Inc. -5.75% -6.55% -8.38% -9.64% -60.95% 24.24% Arcus Biosciences Inc. -11.71% -22.28% -12.81% -20.64% -37.99% -9.66%

For the past year Aduro BioTech Inc. had bullish trend while Arcus Biosciences Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Arcus Biosciences Inc. beats Aduro BioTech Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Aduro BioTech, Inc., an immunotherapy company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization that transform the treatment of challenging diseases. It is developing CRS-207, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of unresectable malignant pleural mesothelioma; that has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; and that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of ovarian cancer. The company is also developing ADU-214 that is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of lung cancer; ADU-741, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of prostate cancer; and a product candidate for the treatment of patients with cancers of the gastrointestinal tract. In addition, it is developing STING Pathway Activator product candidates that are synthetic small molecule immune modulators, which target and activate Stimulator of Interferon Genes receptor under collaboration with Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corporation; and product candidates that address other therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune and infectious diseases. Further, the companyÂ’s products pipeline comprises BION-1301, a B-select mAb novel therapy for multiple myeloma; and antibody product candidates, including APRIL for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as oncology therapies, such as CD27, PD-1, and CTLA-4. Aduro BioTech, Inc. has development and commercialization agreement with Genmab to evaluate five bispecific antibody product candidates targeting immune checkpoints; and collaboration agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. and Merck. The company was formerly known as Oncologic, Inc. and changed its name to Aduro BioTech, Inc. in June 2008. Aduro BioTech, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Berkeley, California.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapies in the United States. It is developing various products for treating solid tumors, including AB928, an adenosine receptor antagonist that is in Phase I clinical trial; AB680, a CD73 inhibitor; AB122, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is Phase I clinical trial; and AB154, an anti-TIGIT antibody. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, California.