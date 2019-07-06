Comparison of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) and Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO)

Both Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) and Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) compete on a level playing field in the Education & Training Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adtalem Global Education Inc. 47 2.09 N/A 2.18 20.02 Zovio Inc 5 0.26 N/A 0.16 29.38

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Zovio Inc is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Adtalem Global Education Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio means it is more affordable than Zovio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adtalem Global Education Inc. and Zovio Inc’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adtalem Global Education Inc. 0.00% 7.5% 4.8% Zovio Inc 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

Adtalem Global Education Inc. is 8.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.92 beta. Competitively, Zovio Inc’s 113.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 2.13 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adtalem Global Education Inc. are 1.7 and 1.7. Competitively, Zovio Inc has 1.5 and 1.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Zovio Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adtalem Global Education Inc. and Zovio Inc are owned by institutional investors at 99.6% and 77% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Adtalem Global Education Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.1% of Zovio Inc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adtalem Global Education Inc. -1.42% -10.79% -9.35% -24.6% -3.25% -7.59% Zovio Inc -18.91% -24.32% 0% 0% 0% -24.32%

For the past year Adtalem Global Education Inc. has stronger performance than Zovio Inc

Summary

Adtalem Global Education Inc. beats Zovio Inc on 9 of the 10 factors.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. provides educational services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Medical and Healthcare, Professional Education, Technology and Business, and U.S. Traditional Postsecondary. The Medical and Healthcare segment operates Chamberlain University, which provides pre and post-licensure bachelor's, master's, and doctorate degree programs in nursing through campus and online; American University of the Caribbean School of Medicine and Ross University School of Medicine, which provide medical education; and Ross University School of Veterinary Medicine that offers veterinary education. The Professional Education segment operates Becker Professional Education, which provides professional education serving the accounting, finance, project management, and healthcare professions. The Technology and Business segment operates approximately 13 institutions that offer undergraduate and graduate programs primarily in the areas of technology, engineering, business, management, medical, healthcare, and law, as well as legal bar exam review courses and review courses for tests required for diplomatic careers. The Business, Technology and Management segment operates DeVry University that offer career-oriented master's, bachelor's, and associate degree and certificate programs in technology, science, business, and the arts. The company was formerly known as DeVry Education Group Inc. and changed its name to Adtalem Global Education Inc. in May 2017. Adtalem Global Education Inc. was founded in 1931 and is headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois.