Comparison of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)

As Application Software companies, Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 280 13.46 N/A 5.42 55.15 Upland Software Inc. 43 5.23 N/A -0.77 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Upland Software Inc. (NASDAQ:UPLD)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% Upland Software Inc. 0.00% -17.7% -3.8%

Volatility and Risk

Adobe Inc. is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.08 beta. In other hand, Upland Software Inc. has beta of 0.56 which is 44.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adobe Inc. is 0.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.7. The Current Ratio of rival Upland Software Inc. is 0.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 0.6. Adobe Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Upland Software Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Adobe Inc. and Upland Software Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 4 12 2.75 Upland Software Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

The upside potential is 8.28% for Adobe Inc. with consensus price target of $308.06. Competitively the consensus price target of Upland Software Inc. is $49.25, which is potential 29.61% upside. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Upland Software Inc. is looking more favorable than Adobe Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adobe Inc. and Upland Software Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 89.6% and 69.3% respectively. Adobe Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.1%. Competitively, 10.1% are Upland Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% Upland Software Inc. -4.22% -5.84% -4.27% 45.81% 42.36% 61.85%

For the past year Adobe Inc. has weaker performance than Upland Software Inc.

Summary

Adobe Inc. beats Upland Software Inc. on 7 of the 10 factors.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Upland Software, Inc. provides cloud-based enterprise work management software in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers a family of software applications under the Upland brand in the areas of information technology, process excellence and operations, finance, professional services, and marketing. Its software applications address enterprise work challenges in various categories, including program and portfolio management, professional services automation, IT financial management, enterprise secure document capture and fax, workflow automation and enterprise content management, supply chain visibility and collaboration, and digital engagement management. The company sells its products through a direct sales organization, as well as through an indirect sales organization that sells to distributors and value-added resellers. It serves customers in various industries, including financial services, retail, technology, manufacturing, education, consumer goods, media and telecommunications, government, food and beverage, healthcare and life sciences, chemicals, and travel and hospitality. The company was formerly known as Silverback Enterprise Group, Inc. and changed its name to Upland Software, Inc. in November 2013. Upland Software, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas. Upland Software, Inc. is a subsidiary of Silverback Enterprise Group Inc.