Comparison of Adobe Inc. (ADBE) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM)

We are comparing Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) and ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NYSE:ECOM) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Application Software companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adobe Inc. 282 12.67 N/A 5.42 55.15 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 10 2.08 N/A -0.25 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adobe Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Adobe Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adobe Inc. 0.00% 27.9% 14.5% ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0.00% -7.7% -4.9%

Volatility & Risk

Adobe Inc. has a beta of 1.08 and its 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation is 79.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.21 beta.

Liquidity

Adobe Inc. has a Current Ratio of 0.7 and a Quick Ratio of 0.7. Competitively, ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and has 1.9 Quick Ratio. ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adobe Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adobe Inc. and ChannelAdvisor Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adobe Inc. 0 3 11 2.79 ChannelAdvisor Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

$316.07 is Adobe Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 13.73%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 89.6% of Adobe Inc. shares and 84.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation shares. About 0.1% of Adobe Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.2% of ChannelAdvisor Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adobe Inc. -3.68% -0.7% 5.47% 23.15% 23.33% 32.1% ChannelAdvisor Corporation -3.69% -0.65% -19.91% -14.51% -34.55% -19.56%

For the past year Adobe Inc. had bullish trend while ChannelAdvisor Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 9 factors Adobe Inc. beats ChannelAdvisor Corporation.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customers to download and install the latest versions of its creative products. This segment serves traditional content creators, Web application developers, and digital media professionals, as well as their management in marketing departments and agencies, companies, and publishers. The companyÂ’s Digital Marketing segment offers solutions for how digital advertising and marketing are created, managed, executed, measured, and optimized. This segment provides analytics, social marketing, targeting, advertising and media optimization, digital experience management, cross-channel campaign management, and audience management solutions, as well as video delivery and monetization to digital marketers, advertisers, publishers, merchandisers, Web analysts, chief marketing officers, chief information officers, and chief revenue officers. Its Print and Publishing segment offers products and services, such as eLearning solutions, technical document publishing, Web application development, and high-end printing, as well as publishing needs of technical and business, and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) printing businesses. The company markets and licenses its products and services directly to enterprise customers through its sales force, as well as to end-users through app stores and through its Website at adobe.com. It also distributes products and services through a network of distributors, value-added resellers, systems integrators, independent software vendors, retailers, and OEMs. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

ChannelAdvisor Corporation provides software-as-a-service solutions worldwide. Its solutions enable its retailer and branded manufacturer customers to integrate, manage, and optimize their merchandise sales on various online channels. The companyÂ’s suite of solutions include various modules, including Marketplaces module that connects customers to third-party marketplaces; and Digital Marketing module, which connects customers to compare shopping Websites that allow customers to advertise products on search engines. It also offers Where to Buy solution that allows branded manufacturers to provide their Web visitors or digital marketing audiences with information about the authorized resellers that carry their products and the availability of those products; and Product Intelligence, a solution that provides branded manufacturers with insights about online assortment, product coverage gaps, pricing trends, and adherence by their retailers to content guidelines. ChannelAdvisor Corporation was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.