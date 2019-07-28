Comparison of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

As Biotechnology businesses, ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 13.11 N/A -1.34 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 highlights ADMA Biologics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 27.7 while its Quick Ratio is 27.7. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given ADMA Biologics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

ADMA Biologics Inc. has a consensus price target of $10.9, and a 199.45% upside potential. On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 83.32% and its consensus price target is $20. Based on the results given earlier, ADMA Biologics Inc. is looking more favorable than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.4% and 33.6%. Insiders owned 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.