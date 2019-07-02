Comparison of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

We will be comparing the differences between ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.67 N/A -1.34 0.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 66 12.08 N/A 2.58 25.76

Table 1 demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of ADMA Biologics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 39.3% 14.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 2.94 beta means ADMA Biologics Inc.’s volatility is 194.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 132.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 2.32 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. are 4.6 and 2.4. Competitively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 9.4 and 9.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 1 2.33

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 195.39% and an $10.9 average price target. Competitively the average price target of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $68.33, which is potential 5.45% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that ADMA Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares and 85.4% of Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Insiders owned roughly 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. -3.06% -20.66% 9.91% 29.22% 43.49% 23.1%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in discovering and developing RNA-targeted therapeutics. The company markets SPINRAZA, an antisense drug for spinal muscular atrophy in pediatric and adult patients; and Kynamro an oligonucleotide inhibitor for use in patients with homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia to reduce low density lipoprotein-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, total cholesterol, and non-high density lipoprotein-cholesterol, and as an adjunct to lipid lowering medications and diet. Its drugs in Phase III development include volanesorsen for the treatment of patients with familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy; and IONIS-TTRRx, an antisense drug to treat all forms of transthyretin amyloidosis. The company also develops IONIS-HTTRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with Huntington's disease; IONIS-SOD1Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with an inherited form of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug for treating multiple lipid disorders or mixed dyslipidemias; IONIS-PKKRx, an antisense drug that treats patients with hereditary angioedema; IONIS-FXIRx, an antisense drug for the treatment of thrombosis; AKCEA-APO(a)-LRx, a LICA drug that reduces apolipoprotein(a) in the liver to offer a direct approach for reducing lipoprotein(a); and AKCEA-APOCIII-LRx, an antisense drug for cardiometabolic disease. In addition, it develops IONIS-AR-2.5Rx, an antisense drug that treats patients with prostate cancer; IONIS-STAT3-2.5Rx, a cancer drug; AKCEA-ANGPTL3-LRx, a LICA drug to treat multiple lipid disorders; IONIS-GCGRRx, an antisense drug to treat patients with type 2 diabetes; and IONIS-DGAT2Rx, an antisense drug to treat patients with liver disease. The company was formerly known as Isis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in December 2015. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Carlsbad, California.