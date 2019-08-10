Comparison of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 12.98 N/A -1.34 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of ADMA Biologics Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 4.6. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 while its Quick Ratio is 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

ADMA Biologics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of ADMA Biologics Inc. is $10.9, with potential upside of 213.22%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both ADMA Biologics Inc. and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 50.4% and 0.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 7.7% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 34.3% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -2.43% -1.9% -19.2% 14.92% -42.36% 51.46% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has 51.46% stronger performance while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has -32.71% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Hoth Therapeutics Inc. beats ADMA Biologics Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.