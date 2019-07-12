Comparison of ADMA Biologics Inc. (ADMA) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

ADMA Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) and Cassava Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ADMA Biologics Inc. 4 14.01 N/A -1.34 0.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -0.58 0.00

Demonstrates ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ADMA Biologics Inc. 0.00% -205.4% -62.4% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.00% -56.8% -53.6%

Volatility and Risk

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s 2.94 beta indicates that its volatility is 194.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Cassava Sciences Inc. has a 1.84 beta and it is 84.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 4.6 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, Cassava Sciences Inc. which has a 39.2 Current Ratio and a 39.2 Quick Ratio. Cassava Sciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ADMA Biologics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for ADMA Biologics Inc. and Cassava Sciences Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score ADMA Biologics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00 Cassava Sciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s consensus price target is $10.9, while its potential upside is 179.49%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.4% of ADMA Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 35.6% of Cassava Sciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned roughly 25.5% of ADMA Biologics Inc.’s shares. Competitively, 16.02% are Cassava Sciences Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ADMA Biologics Inc. -11.35% -10.1% 23.61% -15.4% -15.4% 86.19% Cassava Sciences Inc. 0.94% -8.55% 3.88% -6.96% -88.25% 25.88%

For the past year ADMA Biologics Inc. has stronger performance than Cassava Sciences Inc.

ADMA Biologics, Inc., a late stage biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and intends to commercialize specialty plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical study for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. The company also operates source plasma collection facilities in Norcross and Marietta, Georgia. ADMA Biologics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is based in Ramsey, New Jersey.