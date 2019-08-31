Comparison of Adient plc (ADNT) and Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT)

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) and Strattec Security Corporation (NASDAQ:STRT). The two are both Auto Parts companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adient plc 20 0.11 N/A -16.24 0.00 Strattec Security Corporation 26 0.14 N/A -4.24 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Adient plc and Strattec Security Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adient plc 0.00% -54.1% -13.3% Strattec Security Corporation 0.00% -7.9% -4.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adient plc are 1 and 0.8 respectively. Its competitor Strattec Security Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Strattec Security Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adient plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adient plc and Strattec Security Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adient plc 1 2 1 2.25 Strattec Security Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Adient plc is $22.25, with potential upside of 10.31%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Adient plc shares are held by institutional investors while 78.7% of Strattec Security Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Adient plc’s share held by insiders are 0.2%. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.7% of Strattec Security Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adient plc -4.31% -1.29% 3.17% 22.93% -51.37% 57.7% Strattec Security Corporation -4.46% -10% -31% -40.28% -35.37% -27.81%

For the past year Adient plc has 57.7% stronger performance while Strattec Security Corporation has -27.81% weaker performance.

Summary

Strattec Security Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Adient plc.

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The company operates through Seating and Interiors segments. The Seating segment produces automotive seat metal structures and mechanisms, foams, trims, and fabric and complete seat systems. The Interiors segment produces instrument panels, floor consoles, door panels, overhead consoles, cockpit systems, decorative trims, and other products. The company operates in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and China. It has collaboration with FCA US LLC to produce seating for the Chrysler Portal concept vehicles. Adient plc was incorporated in 2015 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Strattec Security Corporation engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of automotive access control products under the VAST brand primarily in the United States. The company offers mechanical locks and keys, electronically enhanced locks and keys, steering column and instrument panel ignition lock housings, latches, power sliding side door systems, power lift gate systems, power deck lid systems, door handles, and related products. It also provides full service and aftermarket support services for its products. The company markets its products directly to original equipment manufacturer automotive and light truck manufacturers, as well as other transportation-related manufacturers; and through wholesale distributors, other marketers, and users of component parts, as well as certain products to non-automotive commercial customers. It also exports its products to Europe, Asia, and South America. Strattec Security Corporation is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.