Comparison of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM)

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ITRM), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 7 171.19 N/A -5.99 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.00% -101.8% -76.1%

Liquidity

36.6 and 36.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Iterum Therapeutics plc’s Current and Quick Ratios are 4.4 and 4.4 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Iterum Therapeutics plc 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average price target of Iterum Therapeutics plc is $17, which is potential 169.84% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Iterum Therapeutics plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 16.8% and 75.3%. 3.4% are Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.6% of Iterum Therapeutics plc shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Iterum Therapeutics plc 0.41% -4.8% -18.94% -2.53% -25.82% 30.74%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -64.84% weaker performance while Iterum Therapeutics plc has 30.74% stronger performance.

Summary

Iterum Therapeutics plc beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Iterum Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing anti-infectives for multi-drug resistant pathogens in Ireland and the United States. The company is developing sulopenem, a penem anti-infective compound with oral and IV formulations that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of adults in uncomplicated urinary tract infections, complicated urinary tract infections, and complicated intra-abdominal infections. Iterum Therapeutics plc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.