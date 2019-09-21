Comparison of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -2.27 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 13 244.90 N/A -4.65 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -281.4% -251.1% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 36.6 and 36.6 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.8% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.4% of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.5% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. -9.55% 6.51% -33.82% -67.15% -55.07% -64.84% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders in the United States. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Charlottesville, Virginia.