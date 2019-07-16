Comparison of Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME) compete against each other in the Farm Products sector. We will compare them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adecoagro S.A. 7 1.01 N/A -0.21 0.00 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 2 2.73 N/A 0.17 12.90

Demonstrates Adecoagro S.A. and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO) and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. (NASDAQ:PME)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adecoagro S.A. 0.00% -3.1% -1.3% Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk and Volatility

Adecoagro S.A. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.55 beta. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s 107.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s -0.07 beta.

Liquidity

2.4 and 1.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adecoagro S.A. Its rival Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.1 and 1 respectively. Adecoagro S.A. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Adecoagro S.A. and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adecoagro S.A. 0 1 1 2.50 Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Adecoagro S.A.’s consensus target price is $8.5, while its potential upside is 23.37%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adecoagro S.A. and Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. are owned by institutional investors at 66.7% and 0.2% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 57.43% of Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adecoagro S.A. -3.51% -4.76% -11.05% -9.34% -12.47% -5.17% Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. -0.46% -8.4% -0.46% -18.35% -36.63% -14.51%

For the past year Adecoagro S.A.’s stock price has smaller decline than Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. beats Adecoagro S.A.

Adecoagro S.A., an agricultural company, engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, sugar, ethanol and energy production, and land transformation activities in South America. The company is involved in planting, harvesting, and selling grains, oilseeds, and fibers, including wheat, corn, soybeans, cotton, sunflowers, and others; and providing grain warehousing/conditioning, and handling and drying services to third parties. It also engages in planting, harvesting, processing, and marketing rice; and producing and selling fluid milk and other dairy products. In addition, the company is involved in the cultivation and processing of sugar and ethanol, as well as cogeneration of electricity from sugarcane bagasse; and identification and acquisition of underdeveloped and undermanaged farmland, and realization of value through the strategic disposition of assets. Further, it is involved in leasing approximately 27,216 hectares of pasture land to cattle farmers in Argentina; and coffee plantation in the Rio de Janeiro farm located in Western Bahia to a third party. As of December 31, 2016, the company owned a total of 246,139 hectares, which comprised 19 farms in Argentina, 11 farms in Brazil, and 1 farm in Uruguay; 3 rice processing facilities in Argentina; 2 dairy facilities with approximately 6,880 milking cows in Argentina; 11 grain and rice conditioning and storage plants in Argentina; and 3 sugar and ethanol mills in Brazil with a sugarcane crushing capacity of 11.2 million tons, as well as had a total of 232 MW of installed cogeneration capacity. Adecoagro S.A. was founded in 2002 and is based in Luxembourg.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon fish, Indian white shrimp, croaker fish, pomfret, Spanish mackerel, conger eel, squid, and red snapper with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, Indo-Pacific waters, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, and international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans. As of December 31, 2016, it owns 91 trawlers, 15 drifters, 3 light luring seine vessels, and 2 squid jigging vessels, as well as had operating license rights to 20 drifters. The company serves various customers, including distributors, restaurant owners, and exporters in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd. is based in Fuzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.