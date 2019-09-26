Comparison of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 57.83 N/A -0.44 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 177 12.62 N/A 2.29 72.86

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

7.3 and 7.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation. Its rival Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.8 and 3.7 respectively. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated 0 0 5 3.00

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $229.6 consensus target price and a 35.42% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 97.8%. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share held by insiders are 4.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.1% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated -3.88% -8.37% -3.46% -10.92% -4.47% 0.55%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has -4.34% weaker performance while Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has 0.55% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated beats Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for serious diseases. The company focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis (CF) and advancing its research and development programs. It markets ORKAMBI (lumacaftor in combination with ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 12 years of age and older who have two copies (homozygous) of the F508del mutation in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene; and KALYDECO (ivacaftor) for the treatment of patients with CF 2 years of age and older who have the G551D mutation or other specified mutations in their CFTR gene. The company also develops Tezacaftor (VX-661), a corrector compound that is in a Phase III development program in combination with ivacaftor in multiple CF patients; VX-152 and VX-440 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase II clinical trials, as well as VX-659 and VX-445 that are CFTR corrector compounds in Phase I clinical trials; and VX-371, an investigational epithelial sodium channel, which is in a Phase II development program. In addition, it engages in the research and mid-and early-stage development programs in the areas of oncology, pain, and neurology. The company sells its products primarily to specialty pharmacy providers and wholesalers in North America, as well as government-owned and supported customers internationally. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has collaborations with Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Incorporated; Parion Sciences, Inc.; CRISPR Therapeutics AG; Moderna Therapeutics, Inc.; BioAxone Biosciences, Inc.; Merck KGaA; and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.