Comparison of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Replimune Group Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 41 86.45 N/A -0.44 0.00 Replimune Group Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -0.98 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Replimune Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Replimune Group Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Replimune Group Inc. 0.00% -31.4% -23.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1 respectively. Its competitor Replimune Group Inc.’s Current Ratio is 14.3 and its Quick Ratio is 14.3. Replimune Group Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Replimune Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 90.9%. 4.7% are Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 12.1% are Replimune Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Replimune Group Inc. -5.98% -11.29% -16.92% 9.14% -17.69% 24.2%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Replimune Group Inc. had bullish trend.

Replimune Group, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors. The company is also developing RP2, which is in Preclinical trials to express an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Preclinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.