Comparison of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 89.77 N/A -0.44 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.14 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Innoviva Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 42.5 and 42.5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Innoviva Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Innoviva Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 46.2% and 80.5%. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 4.7%. Comparatively, 0.2% are Innoviva Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation was less bearish than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Innoviva Inc. beats Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.