Comparison of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|39
|87.52
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|12
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
In table 1 we can see Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 6 of the 7 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Immunic Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.