Comparison of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 39 87.52 N/A -0.44 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

In table 1 we can see Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Immunic Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation are 7.3 and 7.1. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Immunic Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 0.3% of Immunic Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Immunic Inc.