Comparison of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

We are contrasting Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 42 89.77 N/A -0.44 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -8.48 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Axcella Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Axcella Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0.00% 0% 0% Axcella Health Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Axcella Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Axcella Health Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Meanwhile, Axcella Health Inc.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 212.50%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation -4.53% -3.87% 0% 0% 0% -4.34% Axcella Health Inc. 15.85% -2.53% 0% 0% 0% -38.55%

For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has stronger performance than Axcella Health Inc.

Summary

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Axcella Health Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.