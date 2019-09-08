Comparison of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (ADPT) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA)

We are contrasting Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation (NASDAQ:ADPT) and Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|42
|89.77
|N/A
|-0.44
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|10
|0.00
|N/A
|-8.48
|0.00
Table 1 demonstrates Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Axcella Health Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 provides Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Axcella Health Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Recommendations
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation and Axcella Health Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Axcella Health Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
Meanwhile, Axcella Health Inc.’s average price target is $22.5, while its potential upside is 212.50%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Roughly 46.2% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Axcella Health Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.7% of Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation
|-4.53%
|-3.87%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-4.34%
|Axcella Health Inc.
|15.85%
|-2.53%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|-38.55%
For the past year Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation has stronger performance than Axcella Health Inc.
Summary
Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation beats Axcella Health Inc. on 5 of the 6 factors.
