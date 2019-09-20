Comparison of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX)

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation (NASDAQ:NYMX). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 3 4.34 N/A -1.02 0.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 2 1365.31 N/A -0.17 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.00% -175.8% -144.9%

Volatility and Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a 1.55 beta, while its volatility is 55.00% which is more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has a 1.79 beta which is 79.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

8.5 and 8.5 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc. Its rival Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8 and 8 respectively. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, with potential upside of 328.57%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.4% and 6%. About 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation has 5.4% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation 0.58% 21.99% -4.97% -17.31% -45.57% 31.3%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc had bearish trend while Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 5 of the 8 factors Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population. It markets NicAlert and TobacAlert test strips that use urine or saliva to detect use of tobacco products. The company also offers AlzheimAlert, a proprietary urine assay that aids physicians in the diagnosis of AlzheimerÂ’s disease. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of enlarged prostate or benign prostatic hyperplasia, as well as is in Phase II clinical trial for low grade localized prostate cancer. The company markets its products in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Nassau, The Bahamas.