Comparison of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY)

Since Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:INSY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.18 N/A -1.02 0.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 4 75920000.00 N/A -1.68 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% -55.4%

Risk & Volatility

A 1.38 beta means Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s volatility is 38.00% more than Standard & Poor’s 500’s volatility. INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s 151.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 2.51 beta.

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor INSYS Therapeutics Inc. are 1.2 and 1.1 respectively. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and INSYS Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 INSYS Therapeutics Inc. 1 0 3 2.75

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s upside potential is 113.07% at a $7.5 consensus target price. Competitively the consensus target price of INSYS Therapeutics Inc. is $7.75, which is potential -100.00% downside. The results from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc seems more appealing than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 15.9%. 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, INSYS Therapeutics Inc. has 0.5% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% INSYS Therapeutics Inc. -70.76% -72.83% -74.79% -84.44% -83.83% -66%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was less bearish than INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats on 7 of the 9 factors INSYS Therapeutics Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Insys Therapeutics, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes supportive care products. The company markets SUBSYS, a sublingual fentanyl spray for breakthrough cancer pain in opioid-tolerant cancer patients in the United States. Its lead product candidate is SYNDROS, an orally administered liquid formulation of dronabinol for treating CINV and anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS. The company is also developing Cannabidiol Oral Solution, a synthetic cannabidiol for childhood catastrophic epilepsy syndromes; and other product candidates, including other dronabinol line extensions and sublingual spray product candidates. Insys Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.