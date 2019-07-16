Comparison of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX)

We are contrasting Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX) on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.14 N/A -1.02 0.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -1.42 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -107.1% -88.5%

Volatility and Risk

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 38.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the company has a beta of 1.38. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1.65 beta and it is 65.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio stands at 8.5. The Current Ratio of rival Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 6.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 6.6. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s consensus price target is $7.5, while its potential upside is 114.29%. Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $20 consensus price target and a 112.99% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 52.9% respectively. Insiders held 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.64% 7.57% -2.03% -34.98% -28.93% -7.74%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was more bearish than Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead program is ELX-02, which is in Phase I clinical trial, which focuses on the treatment of cystic fibrosis and cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.