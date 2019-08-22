Comparison of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 3.75 N/A -1.02 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Chiasma Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk & Volatility

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s volatility measures that it’s 55.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 1.55 beta. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Its competitor Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.9. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Chiasma Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

The average price target of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is $7.5, with potential upside of 383.87%. Chiasma Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $11 average price target and a 98.20% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is looking more favorable than Chiasma Inc., analysts opinion.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.4% and 76.5% respectively. 0.22% are Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share held by insiders. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 6.21% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -0.6% -9.86% -31.6% -29.4% -65.11% -42.78% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -42.78% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 76.53% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc beats Chiasma Inc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.