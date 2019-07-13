Comparison of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (ADAP) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 4 7.04 N/A -1.02 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 11 11.84 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and ChemoCentryx Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0.00% -45% -38.3% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Volatility and Risk

A 1.38 beta means Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s volatility is 38.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. ChemoCentryx Inc. has a 1.3 beta and it is 30.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s Current Ratio is 8.5 while its Quick Ratio is 8.5. On the competitive side is, ChemoCentryx Inc. which has a 3.4 Current Ratio and a 3.4 Quick Ratio. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc 0 0 2 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 4 3.00

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has a consensus price target of $7.5, and a 117.39% upside potential. On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s potential upside is 161.76% and its average price target is $22.25. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, ChemoCentryx Inc. is looking more favorable than Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.1% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc shares and 52.8% of ChemoCentryx Inc. shares. About 0.22% of Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 4.2% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc -10.42% -9.37% -19.71% -37.38% -69.69% -32.7% ChemoCentryx Inc. 1.23% -5.36% 15.42% 22.89% 11.16% 13.2%

For the past year Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc has -32.7% weaker performance while ChemoCentryx Inc. has 13.2% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors ChemoCentryx Inc. beats Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the provision of cancer immunotherapy products based on its proprietary SPEAR T-cell platform. Its platform enables to identify cancer targets; find and genetically engineer T-cell receptors (TCR); and produce TCR therapeutic candidates for administration to patients. The companyÂ’s lead program includes NY-ESO-1 and LAGE-1a cancer antigens, which are in Phase I/II clinical trials for patients with solid tumors, as well as hematological cancer types, including synovial sarcoma, multiple myeloma, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and ovarian cancer; and pilot trial for myxoid round cell liposarcoma. It is also developing MAGE A-10 peptide that is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, and head and neck cancers, as well as NSCLC; AFP SPEAR T-cell therapeutic candidate that has completed preclinical testing for targeting a peptide associated with hepatocellular carcinoma; and MAGE-A4 to treat urothelial (bladder), melanoma, head and neck, esophageal and gastric, and ovarian cancer, as well as NSCLC. It has a strategic collaboration and licensing agreement with GlaxoSmithKline for the development and commercialization of the NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell program; and strategic alliance with MD Anderson Cancer Center for the development of T-cell therapies for various cancers. The company also has a clinical trial collaboration agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. for the assessment of NY-ESO SPEAR T-cell in combination with anti-programmed death-1 inhibitor in patients with multiple myeloma; and a research, collaboration, and license agreement with Universal Cells, Inc. to gene editing and HLA-engineering technology, as well as a collaboration agreement with Bellicum Pharmaceutical Inc. to evaluate, develop, and commercialize next generation T-cell therapies. Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.