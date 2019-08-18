Comparison of Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP)

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. (NYSE:UGP), both competing one another are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies. We will contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 36 0.07 N/A 1.59 20.52 Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 6 0.00 N/A 0.29 17.97

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Adams Resources & Energy Inc. The company that Presently has a higher P/E ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2.2% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. 0.00% 14% 4.4%

Risk and Volatility

Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s 0.84 beta indicates that its volatility is 16.00% less volatile than that of S&P 500. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s 0.3 beta is the reason why it is 70.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. which has a 2.8 Current Ratio and a 2.2 Quick Ratio. Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Adams Resources & Energy Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. are owned by institutional investors at 39.9% and 3.9% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.5% of Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 26.8% of Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adams Resources & Energy Inc. -1.06% -5.86% -9.89% -18.63% -16.99% -15.71% Ultrapar Participacoes S.A. -5.27% 1.36% -1.14% -31.85% -12.14% -23.04%

For the past year Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has stronger performance than Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors Adams Resources & Energy Inc. beats Ultrapar Participacoes S.A.

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A., through its subsidiaries, engages in the liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) distribution, fuel distribution, and related businesses. It operates through five segments: Gas Distribution, Fuel Distribution, Chemicals, Storage, and Drugstores. The Gas Distribution segment distributes LPG to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers, principally in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Fuel Distribution segment is involved in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants and related activities through a network of 7,563 Ipiranga service stations. The Chemicals segment produces ethylene oxide and its derivatives, as well as fatty alcohols, which are raw materials used in the home and personal care, agrochemical, paints, varnishes, and other industries. The Storage segment operates liquid bulk terminals, primarily in the Southeast and Northeast regions of Brazil. The Drugstores segment trades in pharmaceutical, hygiene, and beauty products through its own drugstore chain in the states of AmapÃ¡, CearÃ¡, MaranhÃ£o, ParÃ¡, ParaÃ­ba, Pernambuco, PiauÃ­, Rio Grande do Norte, SÃ£o Paulo, and Tocantins. Further, it provides specialty chemicals; and stores liquid bulk in six ports. The company also has operations in the United States, Mexico, Uruguay, and Venezuela. Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. was founded in 1937 and is headquartered in Sao Paulo, Brazil.