Comparison of Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) and HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC)

Both Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AE) and HollyFrontier Corporation (NYSE:HFC) are Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 37 0.08 N/A 1.59 22.20 HollyFrontier Corporation 49 0.47 N/A 6.10 7.16

Table 1 demonstrates Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and HollyFrontier Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. HollyFrontier Corporation appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Adams Resources & Energy Inc. The company that is more expensive between the two has a higher P/E ratio. Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has been trading at a higher P/E ratio than HollyFrontier Corporation, which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0.00% 4.5% 2.2% HollyFrontier Corporation 0.00% 18.1% 9.4%

Risk & Volatility

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. is 1.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.99 beta. HollyFrontier Corporation’s 1.17 beta is the reason why it is 17.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, HollyFrontier Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. HollyFrontier Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Adams Resources & Energy Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and HollyFrontier Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HollyFrontier Corporation 2 5 1 2.13

Competitively HollyFrontier Corporation has a consensus target price of $62.86, with potential upside of 29.50%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Adams Resources & Energy Inc. and HollyFrontier Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 39.3% and 89.2% respectively. Insiders held roughly 49.19% of Adams Resources & Energy Inc.’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.3% of HollyFrontier Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Adams Resources & Energy Inc. 0.66% -2.54% -14.69% -12.21% -21.9% -8.81% HollyFrontier Corporation -0.02% -9.86% -22.18% -32.44% -36.69% -14.5%

For the past year Adams Resources & Energy Inc. has stronger performance than HollyFrontier Corporation

Summary

HollyFrontier Corporation beats Adams Resources & Energy Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Refining and HEP. It primarily produces high-value refined products, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, specialty lubricant products, and specialty and modified asphalt. The company offers its products to other refiners, convenience store chains, independent marketers, retailers, truck stop chains, wholesalers, railroads, governmental entities, paving contractors or manufacturers, and commercial and specialty markets, as well as for commercial airline use. It owns and operates five refineries with a combined crude oil processing capacity of approximately 457,000 barrels per day in El Dorado, Kansas; Tulsa, Oklahoma; Artesia, New Mexico; Cheyenne, Wyoming; Woods Cross, Utah; and vacuum distillation and other facilities in Lovington, New Mexico, as well as owns and operates asphalt terminals in Arizona, New Mexico, and Oklahoma. The companyÂ’s refineries serve markets in the Mid-Continent, Southwest, and Rocky Mountain regions of the United States. The company was formerly known as Holly Corporation and changed its name to HollyFrontier Corporation as a result of its merger with Frontier Oil Corporation in July 2011. HollyFrontier Corporation was founded in 1947 and is based in Dallas, Texas.