Comparison of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (GOLF) and Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV)

Both Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) and Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation (NASDAQ:BGFV) are Sporting Goods Stores companies, competing one another. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acushnet Holdings Corp. 25 1.17 N/A 1.38 18.58 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 3 0.04 N/A -0.03 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acushnet Holdings Corp. 0.00% 10.4% 5.3% Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 0.00% -0.3% -0.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acushnet Holdings Corp. are 1.9 and 1.1. Competitively, Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has 1.4 and 0.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Acushnet Holdings Corp. and Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acushnet Holdings Corp. 0 1 1 2.50 Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 2.04% upside potential and a consensus target price of $26.5.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acushnet Holdings Corp. and Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 52.2% and 51.6%. 1.6% are Acushnet Holdings Corp.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.2% of Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acushnet Holdings Corp. -3.07% -3.58% 1.83% 11.18% 3.61% 21.31% Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation 15.14% 9.79% -10.5% -37.17% -67.23% -17.76%

For the past year Acushnet Holdings Corp. had bullish trend while Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Acushnet Holdings Corp. beats Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation on 9 of the 9 factors.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear. The Titleist Golf Balls segment designs and manufactures golf balls, as well as designs, manufactures, and sells other golf balls under the Titleist brand, such as NXT Tour, Velocity, and DT TruSoft, as well as under the Pinnacle brand. The Titleist Golf Clubs segment designs, assembles, and sells golf clubs comprising drivers, fairways, hybrids, and irons under the Titleist brand; wedges under the Vokey Design brand; and putters under the Scotty Cameron brand. The Titleist Golf Gear segment offers a portfolio of Titleist-branded performance golf gear products, such as golf bags, headwear, gloves, travel gear, head covers, and other golf gear products. The FootJoy Golf Wear segment designs, manufactures, and sells golf shoes and gloves, as well as outerwear, apparel, and socks, under the FootJoy brand. It sells its products through retailers and distributors. The company was formerly known as Alexandria Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Acushnet Holdings Corp. Acushnet Holdings Corp. was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Fairhaven, Massachusetts.