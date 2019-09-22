Comparison of Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

This is therefore a comparing of the analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) and Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acuity Brands Inc. 133 1.43 N/A 8.37 16.04 Plug Power Inc. 2 3.75 N/A -0.42 0.00

In table 1 we can see Acuity Brands Inc. and Plug Power Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Acuity Brands Inc. and Plug Power Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acuity Brands Inc. 0.00% 19.1% 11.3% Plug Power Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Risk & Volatility

Acuity Brands Inc. has a 1.58 beta, while its volatility is 58.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Plug Power Inc. is 49.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.49 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Acuity Brands Inc. is 2.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Plug Power Inc. is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.1. Acuity Brands Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Plug Power Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Acuity Brands Inc. and Plug Power Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acuity Brands Inc. 0 0 4 3.00 Plug Power Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Acuity Brands Inc.’s upside potential is 20.42% at a $163.25 consensus target price.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acuity Brands Inc. and Plug Power Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 95.6% and 33.8%. Acuity Brands Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Plug Power Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acuity Brands Inc. -0.7% -4.82% -7% 13.28% -1.37% 16.76% Plug Power Inc. -3.49% -1.34% -11.95% 58.99% 15.71% 78.23%

For the past year Acuity Brands Inc. was less bullish than Plug Power Inc.

Summary

Acuity Brands Inc. beats on 7 of the 9 factors Plug Power Inc.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, and Acuity Controls brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, utility distributors, national accounts, U.S. government and municipalities, lighting showrooms, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies. The company sells through independent sales agents, electrical wholesalers, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Plug Power Inc., an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets in the United States. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure. The company offers GenDrive, hydrogen fueled PEM fuel cell system that provides power to material handling vehicles; GenFuel, a hydrogen fueling delivery system; GenCare, which is an ongoing maintenance program for GenDrive fuel cells, GenSure products, and GenFuel products; and GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that provides scalable modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors. It also provides GenKey, a turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power; ProGen, a fuel cell engine technology that is under development for use in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems; and GenFund, which offers financing solutions to customers. The company offers its products to businesses and government agencies through direct product sales force, original equipment manufacturers, and dealer networks. Plug Power Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Latham, New York.