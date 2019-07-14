Comparison of Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB). The two are both Diversified Electronics companies that compete with one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acuity Brands Inc. 131 1.37 N/A 7.95 17.20 Hubbell Incorporated 118 1.52 N/A 6.70 18.04

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Acuity Brands Inc. and Hubbell Incorporated. Hubbell Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Acuity Brands Inc. The business that is more affordable between the two has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Acuity Brands Inc.’s shares have been trading at lower price-to-earnings ratio which means it is presently more affordable than Hubbell Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acuity Brands Inc. 0.00% 19% 11% Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.2% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

Acuity Brands Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 61.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.61 beta. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1.44 beta and it is 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Acuity Brands Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4 respectively. Its competitor Hubbell Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.9 and its Quick Ratio is 1.2. Acuity Brands Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Hubbell Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Acuity Brands Inc. and Hubbell Incorporated Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acuity Brands Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Acuity Brands Inc.’s average price target is $166.33, while its potential upside is 27.32%. On the other hand, Hubbell Incorporated’s potential upside is 5.47% and its average price target is $135. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Acuity Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than Hubbell Incorporated.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.8% of Acuity Brands Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 87.6% of Hubbell Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Acuity Brands Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% are Hubbell Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acuity Brands Inc. -5.46% -5.29% 3.55% 7.72% 18.24% 18.96% Hubbell Incorporated -4.34% -2.85% 3.38% 9.85% 15.24% 21.64%

For the past year Acuity Brands Inc. has weaker performance than Hubbell Incorporated

Summary

Acuity Brands Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Hubbell Incorporated.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, and Acuity Controls brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, utility distributors, national accounts, U.S. government and municipalities, lighting showrooms, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies. The company sells through independent sales agents, electrical wholesalers, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.