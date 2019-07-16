Comparison of Acuity Brands Inc. (AYI) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Acuity Brands Inc. (NYSE:AYI) and Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB), both competing one another are Diversified Electronics companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acuity Brands Inc. 131 1.40 N/A 7.95 17.20 Hubbell Incorporated 119 1.52 N/A 6.70 18.04

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Acuity Brands Inc. and Hubbell Incorporated. Hubbell Incorporated is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Acuity Brands Inc. The company with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Acuity Brands Inc. is currently more affordable than Hubbell Incorporated, because it’s trading at a lower P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Acuity Brands Inc. and Hubbell Incorporated’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acuity Brands Inc. 0.00% 19% 11% Hubbell Incorporated 0.00% 21.2% 7.5%

Volatility & Risk

Acuity Brands Inc. has a 1.61 beta, while its volatility is 61.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Hubbell Incorporated’s 44.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.44 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Acuity Brands Inc. are 2.1 and 1.4. Competitively, Hubbell Incorporated has 1.9 and 1.2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Acuity Brands Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hubbell Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

Acuity Brands Inc. and Hubbell Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Acuity Brands Inc. 0 0 3 3.00 Hubbell Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

Acuity Brands Inc.’s average target price is $166.33, while its potential upside is 24.79%. Hubbell Incorporated on the other hand boasts of a $135 average target price and a 6.09% potential upside. Based on the results given earlier, Acuity Brands Inc. is looking more favorable than Hubbell Incorporated, analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Acuity Brands Inc. and Hubbell Incorporated has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.8% and 87.6%. Insiders owned 0.1% of Acuity Brands Inc. shares. Comparatively, 0.5% are Hubbell Incorporated’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Acuity Brands Inc. -5.46% -5.29% 3.55% 7.72% 18.24% 18.96% Hubbell Incorporated -4.34% -2.85% 3.38% 9.85% 15.24% 21.64%

For the past year Acuity Brands Inc. has weaker performance than Hubbell Incorporated

Summary

Acuity Brands Inc. beats on 8 of the 12 factors Hubbell Incorporated.

Acuity Brands, Inc. designs, produces, and distributes various lighting solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and controls products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, daylighting, special-us, street and roadway, parking garage, and underwater lighting; area pedestrian, flood, and decorative site lighting; landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems. It also provides modular wiring products, light emitting diode drivers, glass products, and inverters; and services across applications that primarily relate to monitoring and controlling lighting systems through network technologies and the commissioning of control systems. The company markets its products under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Carandini, Antique Street Lamps, Sunoptics, RELOC Wiring Solutions, eldoLED, Distech Controls, and Acuity Controls brand names. It serves electrical distributors, retail home improvement centers, electric utilities, utility distributors, national accounts, U.S. government and municipalities, lighting showrooms, original equipment manufacturers, and energy service companies. The company sells through independent sales agents, electrical wholesalers, and sales representatives, as well as through a network of distribution centers, regional warehouses, and commercial warehouses. Acuity Brands, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Hubbell Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical and Power. The Electrical segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market. It also designs and manufactures various high voltage test and measurement equipment, industrial controls, and communication systems for use in the non-residential and industrial markets, as well as in the oil and gas, and mining industries. This segment sells its products through electrical and industrial distributors, home centers, retail and hardware outlets, lighting showrooms, and residential product oriented Internet sites; special application products primarily through wholesale distributors to contractors, industrial customers, and original equipment manufacturers; and high voltage products directly to its customers through sales engineers. The Power segment designs, manufactures, and sells distribution, transmission, substation, and telecommunications products. This segment sells its products to distributors, as well as directly to users, such as electric utilities, telecommunication companies, pipeline and mining operations, industrial firms, construction and engineering firms, and civil construction and transportation industries. Hubbell Incorporated was founded in 1888 and is based in Shelton, Connecticut.