Comparison of Actuant Corporation (ATU) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA)

Since Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and Colfax Corporation (NYSE:CFXA) are part of the Diversified Machinery industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation 24 1.19 N/A -0.25 0.00 Colfax Corporation 125 0.80 N/A 0.52 240.87

Table 1 demonstrates Actuant Corporation and Colfax Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4% Colfax Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Actuant Corporation and Colfax Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 0 2 0 2.00 Colfax Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Actuant Corporation’s average target price is $23, while its potential downside is -2.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Insiders held roughly 0.7% of Actuant Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1% Colfax Corporation -3.9% -0.18% -6.43% 10.42% 0% 22.03%

For the past year Actuant Corporation has weaker performance than Colfax Corporation

Summary

Colfax Corporation beats on 6 of the 9 factors Actuant Corporation.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.