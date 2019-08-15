Comparison of Actuant Corporation (ATU) and AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)

Both Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actuant Corporation 24 1.12 N/A -0.25 0.00 AZZ Inc. 45 1.12 N/A 2.13 21.88

Table 1 demonstrates Actuant Corporation and AZZ Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Actuant Corporation (NYSE:ATU) and AZZ Inc. (NYSE:AZZ)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actuant Corporation 0.00% -3.5% -1.4% AZZ Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 5.3%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.64 shows that Actuant Corporation is 64.00% more volatile than S&P 500. AZZ Inc. has a 1.42 beta and it is 42.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Actuant Corporation is 1.9 while its Current Ratio is 2.6. Meanwhile, AZZ Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.9 while its Quick Ratio is 2. AZZ Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Actuant Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Actuant Corporation and AZZ Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actuant Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 AZZ Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Actuant Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 8.64% and an $23 consensus price target.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Actuant Corporation and AZZ Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 90.6%. Insiders owned roughly 0.7% of Actuant Corporation’s shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.4% of AZZ Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actuant Corporation -1.29% -7.77% -9.63% 1.6% -17.48% 9.1% AZZ Inc. 1.33% 1.24% -0.49% 4.49% -12.69% 15.41%

For the past year Actuant Corporation has weaker performance than AZZ Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 8 factors AZZ Inc. beats Actuant Corporation.

Actuant Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of industrial products and systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Energy, and Engineered Solutions. The Industrial segment is primarily involved in the design, manufacture, and distribution of branded hydraulic and mechanical tools to the maintenance, industrial, infrastructure, and production automation markets under the Enerpac, Simplex, Precision-Hayes, Milwaukee Cylinder, and Larzep brand names. Its primary products include hydraulic tools, heavy lifting solutions, workholding (production automation) solutions, and concrete stressing components and systems. The Energy segment provides joint integrity products and services, customized offshore vessel mooring solutions, and rope and cable solutions to the oil and gas, power generation, and other markets, as well as technical manpower solutions. This segment distributes its products principally under the Hydratight, Cortland, and Viking brand names to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), maintenance and service organizations, and energy producers. The Engineered Solutions segment designs and assembles engineered position and motion control systems to OEMs in various on and off-highway vehicle markets, as well as other products to the industrial and agricultural markets under the Power-Packer and Gits brand names. Its products include actuation systems, mechanical power transmission products, engine air flow management systems, human to machine interface solutions, and other rugged electronic instrumentation. The company also provides a range of industrial services and equipment from engineering, chemical cleaning, hydro-testing, oil flushing, air/steam blowing, nitrogen/helium leak testing, and full pipeline pre-commissioning services in the Middle East, Caspian, and the North African regions. Actuant Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin.

AZZ Inc. provides galvanizing services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and highly engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets. The company operates through two segments, Energy and Galvanizing Services. The Energy segment provides specialized products and services designed to support industrial, nuclear, and electrical applications. This segment offers custom switchgear, electrical enclosures, medium and high voltage bus ducts, explosion proof and hazardous duty lighting, nuclear safety-related equipment, and tubular products to multi-national companies, and small independent companies. This segment sells its products through manufacturersÂ’ representatives, distributors, agents, and internal sales force. The Galvanizing Services segment offers hot dip galvanizing services to the steel fabrication industry. This segment serves fabricators or manufacturers that provide services to the electrical and telecommunications, bridge and highway, petrochemical, and general industrial markets, as well as original equipment manufacturers. As of February 28, 2017, the company operated 41 galvanizing plants located in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Indiana, Illinois, Louisiana, Kentucky, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia, and West Virginia in the United States; and Ontario, Quebec, and Nova Scotia, Canada. AZZ incorporated was founded in 1956 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.