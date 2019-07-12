Comparison of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

We will be comparing the differences between Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Molecular Templates Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Molecular Templates Inc. 6 12.75 N/A -1.05 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Molecular Templates Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% Molecular Templates Inc. 0.00% -35.6% -26.4%

Risk and Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 129.00% more volatile than S&P 500 due to its 2.29 beta. Competitively, Molecular Templates Inc. is 216.00% more volatile than S&P 500, because of the 3.16 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.4. Meanwhile, Molecular Templates Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.2 while its Quick Ratio is 3.2. Molecular Templates Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 72.5% of Molecular Templates Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.7% of Molecular Templates Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% Molecular Templates Inc. 5.22% 23.35% 63.33% 66.88% -13.45% 89.6%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Molecular Templates Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Molecular Templates Inc. beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Molecular Templates, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of immunotoxins called engineered toxin bodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. It develops MT-3724, a lead drug candidate that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in heavily pre-treated non-Hodgkin's lymphoma patients; MT-4019, a preclinical drug candidate targeting CD38; and evofosfamide, an investigational hypoxia-activated prodrug of a bis-alkylating agent that is preferentially activated under severe hypoxic tumor conditions, a feature of many solid tumors. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.