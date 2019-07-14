Comparison of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH)

We will be comparing the differences between Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and KemPharm Inc. (NASDAQ:KMPH) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 KemPharm Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -3.57 0.00

Demonstrates Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and KemPharm Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% KemPharm Inc. 0.00% 69.5% -184.9%

Risk & Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 2.29 and its 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, KemPharm Inc. has a 1.66 beta which is 66.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 2.4 and 2.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor KemPharm Inc. are 2 and 2 respectively. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to KemPharm Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 34.3% of KemPharm Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, KemPharm Inc. has 11.43% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% KemPharm Inc. 0.79% -24.71% -46.89% -50% -78.31% -28.09%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than KemPharm Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

KemPharm, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, discovers and develops new proprietary prodrugs in the United States. Its lead product candidates are KP415, an extended release d-threo-methylphenidate product candidate for the treatment of ADHD; and KP201/IR, an IR formulation of KP201, a prodrug of hydrocodone and acetaminophen for the treatment of acute pain. The company is also involved in developing KP511/ER, a prodrug of hydromorphone for the management of pain; KP511/IR for the short duration management of acute pain; KP606/IR, an IR formulation of KP606, a prodrug of oxycodone for the management of moderate to severe pain; KP746, a prodrug of oxymorphone for the management of moderate to severe pain; and KP303, a prodrug of quetiapine for the treatment of central nervous system disorders. KemPharm, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Coralville, Iowa.