Comparison of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 3.82 N/A -1.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 0% of Fortress Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% are Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.06% 1.87% 10.99% 21.61% 2.35% 50.44%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -39.84% weaker performance while Fortress Biotech Inc. has 50.44% stronger performance.

Summary

Fortress Biotech Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.