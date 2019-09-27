Comparison of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCN), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 11 0.00 23.66M -4.65 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. 224,478,178.37% 0% 0%

Liquidity

1.8 and 1.8 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.1 and 0.1 respectively. Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 24.7% of Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.5% are Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. -18.65% -20.19% -38.88% 0% 0% -25.68%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Cyclerion Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.