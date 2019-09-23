Comparison of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN)

As Biotechnology businesses, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Celsion Corporation (NASDAQ:CLSN), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Celsion Corporation 2 72.72 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Celsion Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Celsion Corporation 0.00% -51.1% -21.4%

Risk & Volatility

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s current beta is 1.79 and it happens to be 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Celsion Corporation’s 95.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.95 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Its competitor Celsion Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Celsion Corporation can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.6% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 9.2% of Celsion Corporation shares. Insiders owned 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.4% of Celsion Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Celsion Corporation -1.13% -0.57% -20.45% -18.22% -35.19% 24.11%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Celsion Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Celsion Corporation beats Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Celsion Corporation, an oncology drug company, focuses on the development and commercialization of directed chemotherapy, DNA-mediated immunotherapy, and RNA based therapy products for the treatment of cancer. The companyÂ’s lead product includes ThermoDox, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin that is in Phase III clinical trials for primary liver cancer; and under Phase II clinical trials for recurrent chest wall breast cancer. It is also developing GEN-1, a DNA-based immunotherapeutic product for the localized treatment of ovarian and brain cancers. Celsion Corporation was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.