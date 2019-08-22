Comparison of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.20 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 17 47.25 N/A -1.62 0.00

Table 1 highlights Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -213.7% -140.7% Cellectis S.A. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 1.79 shows that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Cellectis S.A. has a 1.69 beta and it is 69.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Cellectis S.A.’s Current Ratio is 9.8 and has 9.7 Quick Ratio. Cellectis S.A.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Cellectis S.A. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Cellectis S.A. is $38.67, which is potential 209.11% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Cellectis S.A. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 31.4%. Insiders held 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Cellectis S.A. -6.49% -9.06% -25.77% -13.7% -51.27% -12.61%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Cellectis S.A.

Summary

Cellectis S.A. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Cellectis S.A., a gene-editing company, develops and sells immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer in France. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. Its lead product candidate is UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19 expressing hematologic malignancies, which develop in acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL) and CLL. The companyÂ’s products also comprise UCART123 for acute myeloid leukemia indications and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm; UCARTCS1 for multiple myeloma (MM) indications; UCART22 for ALL; and UCART38 for T-cell ALL and MM. In addition, it focuses on applying its gene-editing technologies to develop new generation plant products in the field of agricultural biotechnology. The company has strategic alliances with Pfizer Inc. to generate CAR T-cells in the field of oncology; Les Laboratoires Servier SAS to develop and commercialize product candidates; The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center to research and develop novel cellular immunotherapies for patients suffering from various liquid tumors; and Cornell University to accelerate the development of a targeted immunotherapy for patients with acute myeloid leukemia. Cellectis S.A. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.