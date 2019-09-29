Comparison of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)

As Biotechnology businesses, Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 152.50M -0.20 0.00 Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -1.59 0.00

In table 1 we can see Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CLBS)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 67,062,445,030.78% -213.7% -140.7% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -39.6% -33.5%

Volatility & Risk

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a beta of 1.79 and its 79.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s beta is 1.45 which is 45.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 and a Quick Ratio of 1.8. Competitively, Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 7.8 and has 7.8 Quick Ratio. Caladrius Biosciences Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Caladrius Biosciences Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 17.6% and 17.9%. Insiders owned roughly 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.69% -4.98% -21.93% -58.43% -63.91% -39.84% Caladrius Biosciences Inc. -4.41% 19.49% -0.35% -41.86% -44.16% -20.79%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Caladrius Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Caladrius Biosciences Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.