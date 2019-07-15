Comparison of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ATNM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Since Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -0.22 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 49 3.73 N/A 12.15 4.61

Table 1 demonstrates Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -159.1% -116.4% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -19.6% -17.1%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 2.29 shows that Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 129.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s 68.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.68 beta.

Analyst Ratings

Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $66.33, which is potential 7.89% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 9.3% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 86.5% of Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 0.1% of Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 0.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. -11.77% -45.49% -52.73% -55.32% -31.22% -32.82% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13% 17.12% 15.5% 54.29% 22.67% 43.67%

For the past year Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc. has -32.82% weaker performance while Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 43.67% stronger performance.

Summary

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 9 of the 9 factors Actinium Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted payload immunotherapeutics for the treatment of advanced cancers. The companyÂ’s proprietary platform utilizes monoclonal antibodies to deliver radioisotopes directly to cells of interest in order to kill those cells safely and effectively. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B that is in Phase III clinical studies in refractory or relapsed acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients over the age of 55 for hematopoietic stem cell transplant, commonly referred to as bone marrow transplant. The company is also developing Actimab-A, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients newly diagnosed with AML over the age of 60; and Actimab-M that is in Phase I clinical trials for patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma. In addition, it utilizes its alpha-particle immunotherapy technology platform to generate new drug candidates based on antibodies linked to the element Actinium-225 that are directed at various cancers that are blood-borne or form solid tumors. Actinium Pharmaceutical, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel small molecule drugs for various therapeutic areas in the United States and Switzerland. The companyÂ’s proprietary investigational clinical programs include etrasimod (APD334), which is in Phase IIb evaluation for ulcerative colitis, as well as is in Phase IIa evaluation for dermatologic extraintestinal manifestations in inflammatory bowel disease, pyoderma gangrenosum, and primary biliary cholangitis; ralinepag that is in Phase IIb evaluation to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension; and APD371, which is in Phase IIa evaluation for the treatment of pain associated with Crohn's disease. It has collaboration agreements with Eisai Inc.; Eisai Co., Ltd.; Axovant Sciences Ltd.; and Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is based in San Diego, California.